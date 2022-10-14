Haryana to set up solid waste management plants in phased manner

: The Haryana government will set up solid waste management plants (SWMP) in a phased manner in the state to accelerate the Swachhata campaign. All the districts have been divided into 13 clusters for implementing the projects.

In the first phase, SWMP will be set up in clusters of Bhiwani, Sirsa and Karnal, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said after presiding over the meeting of the committee of secretaries to approve the selection of implementing agencies for integrated solid waste management projects on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

Bhiwani cluster consists of five urban local bodies, while Karnal has 16 urban local bodies and Sirsa cluster has three.

The chief secretary said that the committee of secretaries approved the agencies for implementing the SWMP to these three clusters. These projects will be based on open technology and the agency can set up compost and waste to energy plants for waste disposal.

An official spokesperson said the chief secretary directed that the agency should ensure door to door collection of waste and transportation for its disposal for the convenience of people.