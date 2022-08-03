Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana tourism dept junior engineer held for taking 10,000 bribe

Published on Aug 03, 2022 03:08 AM IST
The junior engineer, Suresh Kumar, demanded the bribe from a construction contractor for releasing the final payment for a project, as per vigilance officials
The junior engineer allegedly demanded 30,000, of which he sought 20,000 in a bank account and 10,000 as cash. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A junior engineer (JE) working with the Haryana Tourism Corporation Limited, Sector 17, was arrested for taking 10,000 as bribe.

The accused was identified as Suresh Kumar.

According to the UT vigilance department, Kumar demanded the bribe from a construction contractor for releasing the final payment for a project.

The contractor, Dharmender of Jhajjar, Haryana, had complained to the department that his payment of 10 lakh was pending with the corporation and the accused was seeking illegal gratification to release it.

Kumar allegedly demanded 30,000, of which he sought 20,000 in a bank account and 10,000 as cash.

After getting the complaint, the vigilance department laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting 10,000 bribe from the complainant in Sector 26 on Monday. The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused in the presence of two independent witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Kumar. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to one-day police remand.

