Haryana: Tried as an adult for child rape, juvenile gets 20-year RI

A fast-track court in Kurukshetra has sentenced a youth, who was 17-and-a-half-year-old when he raped a nine–year-old girl in 2020, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court of the additional district and sessions judge tried him as an adult as after his evaluation under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act 2021, it was declared that he should be treated as an adult and not a minor, deputy district attorney Bhupinder Kumar said.

The court, while passing the order on Saturday, also imposed a fine of ₹52,000 on the convict.

The 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹40,000 was imposed on him under section 6 of the POCSO Act. Five-year imprisonment along with ₹10,000 fine was slapped on the convict under section 450 of the IPC and one-year imprisonment and ₹2,000 fine was imposed on him under section 506 of the IPC.

According to the police investigation, the rape incident was reported at the Jhansa police station on September 29, 2020.

According to the FIR, the victim was alone at her house when the incident happened and the accused, who was her neighbour, came to her house and took her in a room. The accused then raped her and threatened to kill her if she disclosed this to anybody, reveals the FIR.

The victim later told the incident to her family members. An FIR was filed on the family’s complaint under sections 452 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused was arrested and sent to a juvenile home.

