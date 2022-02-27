Haryana: Uttarakhand cop among eight held for fraud in Yamunanagar

The CIA-1 unit of Yamunanagar police has arrested eight men, including an Uttarakhand cop, for allegedly luring locals into investing money on a promise to get three-fold returns, officials said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that after receiving the money, a few of them used to threaten the investors by posing as cops.

Among those arrested are Arvind alias Gullu and Sunny alias Gabru of Kurukshetra, Kapil Swami of Karnal, Intezar, Karnpal alias Karn and Interpal alias Rahul from Yamunanagar and the cop, Yashpal from Pauri Garhwal, a police spokesperson said.

Team in-charge Rakesh Matouria said they were arrested from a local tea point and will be presented before a court on Sunday, where their remand will be sought.

“On February 23, Mohit had lodged his complaint with the Yamunanagar City police that the accused had taken ₹3 lakh from him with a promise to return three times the investment. When he sought his money, he was threatened by the accused,” the inspector said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigation officer Pramod Walia said many locals have been defrauded by the accused, but no one, except Mohit, has approached the police yet.