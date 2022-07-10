Haryana Vidhan Sabha to come up on Panchkula border

The new Haryana Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh, which was announced at the Northern Zone Council (NZC) meeting in Jaipur on Saturday, will come up on the city’s border with Panchkula.

The UT administration has agreed to allot a 10-acre site to the Haryana government for the complex, as per officials. Three sites are under consideration for it – a plot on the right side of the road from the railway station light point to IT Park, a site at IT Park and another opposite Kalagram in Manimajra, all bordering Panchkula.

Months back, Haryana chief minister ML Khattar and Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta had inspected the sites.

Not only Punjab, a section of residents in Chandigarh have opposed the idea of a separate Assembly complex for Haryana, claiming that it goes against the city’s Master Plan. Punjab and Haryana currently have Vidhan Sabhas in the same building in Sector 1 and the latter has had a long-standing complaint of space crunch.

Other issues discussed at zonal council meeting

The NZC meeting also took up the issue of the ring road around Chandigarh, and asked Haryana and Punjab to expedite work on it.

On the link road to the Chandigarh International Airport, which falls in Mohali, the defence ministry, Punjab and Chandigarh were asked to work in close coordination to shorten the distance between Chandigarh and the airport.

The meeting also took up the issue of the eco-sensitive zone around Sukhna Lake. Haryana and Punjab were told to expedite the process to notify the eco-sensitive areas so that further steps for their preservation could be taken.