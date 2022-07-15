Haryana vigilance arrests 83 government officials on graft charges since January

The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has arrested 83 government officials, including 10 gazetted officials, for allegedly accepting illegal gratification in the first half of 2022.

The bureau has also nabbed eight private individuals taking the number of arrests to 91. A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said that 23 police personnel, 18 officials of the revenue department, 15 of power utilities, eight of urban local bodies, three each of excise and taxation and social justice and empowerment, two each of transport, food civil supplies and consumer affairs and mining departments were nabbed red-handed while taking bribes ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹5 lakh in separate cases.

The spokesperson said that two chief engineers of the urban local bodies department have been arrested for siphoning off public funds and an HCS officer was arrested during the investigation of a trap case. A district town planner was caught red-handed taking ₹5 lakh bribe and a co-accused tehsildar was also arrested. A superintending engineer of a municipal corporation was caught accepting ₹50,000 while a deputy excise and taxation commissioner was caught red-handed taking ₹50,000 bribe, a district horticulture officer was nabbed taking ₹30,000 bribe, an executive engineer of the HSVP (horticulture) was arrested for taking ₹30,000

The bureau has asked people to report complaints of bribery on its toll-free helpline No. 1800-180-2022 and 1064.

