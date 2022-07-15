Haryana vigilance arrests 83 government officials on graft charges since January
The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has arrested 83 government officials, including 10 gazetted officials, for allegedly accepting illegal gratification in the first half of 2022.
The bureau has also nabbed eight private individuals taking the number of arrests to 91. A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said that 23 police personnel, 18 officials of the revenue department, 15 of power utilities, eight of urban local bodies, three each of excise and taxation and social justice and empowerment, two each of transport, food civil supplies and consumer affairs and mining departments were nabbed red-handed while taking bribes ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹5 lakh in separate cases.
The spokesperson said that two chief engineers of the urban local bodies department have been arrested for siphoning off public funds and an HCS officer was arrested during the investigation of a trap case. A district town planner was caught red-handed taking ₹5 lakh bribe and a co-accused tehsildar was also arrested. A superintending engineer of a municipal corporation was caught accepting ₹50,000 while a deputy excise and taxation commissioner was caught red-handed taking ₹50,000 bribe, a district horticulture officer was nabbed taking ₹30,000 bribe, an executive engineer of the HSVP (horticulture) was arrested for taking ₹30,000
The bureau has asked people to report complaints of bribery on its toll-free helpline No. 1800-180-2022 and 1064.
-
₹500 crore to be spent on new campus of Ayush varsity: Haryana governor
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday said the new campus of the Sri Krishna Ayush University would be built on 103 acres at Fatupur village in Kurukshetra and Rs 500 crore will be spent on the construction of the new building of the university. He said the construction work will be carried out in the next 36 months.
-
Delhiwale: A spot like no other
This day, last year: hundreds of pigeons around freedom fighter Asaf Ali's statue. Yet, the place has been transformed. It is still not open, so nothing official about this sneak preview. Earlier, the plaza at the head of Asaf Ali Road was impossible to penetrate. Some months ago the plaza was barricaded. The photo above doesn't convey even half the beauty the place is exuding. Hoping the place is unveiled asap.
-
7 Haryana districts fail to achieve DSR sowing target
The cash-incentive scheme of the Haryana government launched to cut area under water-guzzling paddy cultivation by promoting the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique attracted a good response from farmers despite seven districts of the state failing to achieve the given target. As per the latest figures of the state agriculture department, over 22,685 farmers of the state have registered their 1.08 lakh acres for the direct seeded rice scheme.
-
Carrying kirpan is constitutional right of Sikhs: Sangrur MP
Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann said on Thursday that carrying kirpan or religious symbols is the constitutional right of every Sikh. He said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar should stake claims on the parts of Uttar Pradesh instead of seeking land for new a separate building for the state assembly in Chandigarh. He said that he will continue to fight for the rights of Sikhs.
-
Separate assembly building: Government diluting Haryana’s claim over Chandigarh, says Hooda
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of diluting Haryana's claim over Chandigarh by seeking a separate assembly building. The Leader of the Opposition told reporters at a press briefing that Haryana has a complete right over Chandigarh in the 60:40 ratio. He alleged that whether it is Chandigarh or Bhakra Beas Management Board, the state government is hurting the rights of Haryana, everywhere.
