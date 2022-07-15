Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana vigilance arrests 83 government officials on graft charges since January
chandigarh news

Haryana vigilance arrests 83 government officials on graft charges since January

The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has arrested 83 government officials, including 10 gazetted officials, for allegedly accepting illegal gratification in the first half of 2022.
The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has also nabbed eight private individuals taking the number of arrests to 91. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has also nabbed eight private individuals taking the number of arrests to 91. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 03:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has arrested 83 government officials, including 10 gazetted officials, for allegedly accepting illegal gratification in the first half of 2022.

The bureau has also nabbed eight private individuals taking the number of arrests to 91. A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said that 23 police personnel, 18 officials of the revenue department, 15 of power utilities, eight of urban local bodies, three each of excise and taxation and social justice and empowerment, two each of transport, food civil supplies and consumer affairs and mining departments were nabbed red-handed while taking bribes ranging from 5,000 to 5 lakh in separate cases.

The spokesperson said that two chief engineers of the urban local bodies department have been arrested for siphoning off public funds and an HCS officer was arrested during the investigation of a trap case. A district town planner was caught red-handed taking 5 lakh bribe and a co-accused tehsildar was also arrested. A superintending engineer of a municipal corporation was caught accepting 50,000 while a deputy excise and taxation commissioner was caught red-handed taking 50,000 bribe, a district horticulture officer was nabbed taking 30,000 bribe, an executive engineer of the HSVP (horticulture) was arrested for taking 30,000

The bureau has asked people to report complaints of bribery on its toll-free helpline No. 1800-180-2022 and 1064.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the construction work of the new campus of Sri Krishna Ayush University will be carried out in the next 36 months. (HT File Photo)

    500 crore to be spent on new campus of Ayush varsity: Haryana governor

    Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday said the new campus of the Sri Krishna Ayush University would be built on 103 acres at Fatupur village in Kurukshetra and Rs 500 crore will be spent on the construction of the new building of the university. He said the construction work will be carried out in the next 36 months.

  • Freedom fighter Asaf Ali’s statue at the head of Asaf Ali Road.

    Delhiwale: A spot like no other

    This day, last year: hundreds of pigeons around freedom fighter Asaf Ali's statue. Yet, the place has been transformed. It is still not open, so nothing official about this sneak preview. Earlier, the plaza at the head of Asaf Ali Road was impossible to penetrate. Some months ago the plaza was barricaded. The photo above doesn't convey even half the beauty the place is exuding. Hoping the place is unveiled asap.

  • As per the latest figures of the Haryana agriculture department, over 22,685 farmers of the state have registered their 1.08 lakh acres for the direct seeded rice (DSR) scheme. (HT File Photo)

    7 Haryana districts fail to achieve DSR sowing target

    The cash-incentive scheme of the Haryana government launched to cut area under water-guzzling paddy cultivation by promoting the direct seeded rice (DSR) technique attracted a good response from farmers despite seven districts of the state failing to achieve the given target. As per the latest figures of the state agriculture department, over 22,685 farmers of the state have registered their 1.08 lakh acres for the direct seeded rice scheme.

  • Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann, who had resigned his seat in 1990 after he was denied entry to the House over his insistence to carry kirpan into the session, said that he will see whether he was allowed to follow the constitutional and legal rights or not. (ANI File Photo)

    Carrying kirpan is constitutional right of Sikhs: Sangrur MP

    Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann said on Thursday that carrying kirpan or religious symbols is the constitutional right of every Sikh. He said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar should stake claims on the parts of Uttar Pradesh instead of seeking land for new a separate building for the state assembly in Chandigarh. He said that he will continue to fight for the rights of Sikhs.

  • The Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda told reporters at a press briefing that Haryana has a complete right over Chandigarh in the 60:40 ratio. (HT File Photo)

    Separate assembly building: Government diluting Haryana’s claim over Chandigarh, says Hooda

    Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday accused the BJP-JJP coalition government of diluting Haryana's claim over Chandigarh by seeking a separate assembly building. The Leader of the Opposition told reporters at a press briefing that Haryana has a complete right over Chandigarh in the 60:40 ratio. He alleged that whether it is Chandigarh or Bhakra Beas Management Board, the state government is hurting the rights of Haryana, everywhere.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out