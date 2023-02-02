Haryana vigilance bureau gives clean chit to Jind varsity authorities in recruitment scam

The Haryana vigilance bureau has given a clean chit to the authorities of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Jind, in connection with the alleged recruitment scam wherein more than a dozen posts were filled since 2018. The bureau handed over the report of its investigation into the recruitment to Ranpal Singh, vice-chancellor of the varsity last week after necessary approval. HT has seen the copy of the report. The VB started the probe after a university official alleged irregularities in the recruitment.

The official said the investigation was carried out to see if all the norms were fulfilled or not in the permanent recruitments at Jind varsity since June 2018.

“The investigation was carried into two posts of drivers, three posts of clerk-cum-data entry operator, two posts of associate professor (economics), two posts of associate professor in physical education, two posts of associate professor in physics, four posts of assistant professor in physical education, two posts of assistant professor in physics. The allegations of a scam in recruitment have been found to be false,” said the vigilance officials.

After a faculty member alleged a scam in recruitments, the then registrar Rajesh Punia was relieved of his duty in 2021. In October 2020, the then dean of academics, Sandeep Berwal, was suspended after he accused the varsity’s vice-chancellor RB Solanki and registrar Rajesh Punia of mounting pressure on the selection committee to recruit 11 assistant and three associate professors of physical education by ‘violating norms and regulations’. After Berwal’s allegations, the vigilance bureau started a probe into the matter.

“The candidates aspiring to be assistant professors had appeared for their interviews, followed by those who had applied for the posts of associate professors. Vice-chancellor Solanki was chairing the interview, along with three external experts. As a dean of academics, I was also a part of the selection committee. When the registrar and vice-chancellor asked me to sign on the final list of the candidates, I refused to do so because they selected the candidates ignoring the norms,” Berwal had said in his allegations.

The vigilance report stated that the university has followed the decision of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, dated May 17, 2017, in the recruitment process, in which the academic marks given by the scrutiny/screening committee were not shared with the selection committee who accessed domain knowledge.

According to the report, Berwal had expressed his consent by signing on the marks of domain knowledge and interview but didn’t sign on the final list made after adding academic marks. The probe has asked Jind varsity V-C to recommend departmental action against Berwal.