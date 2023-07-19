Haryana: Virender Lather gets additional charge of controller, printing and stationery department

The Haryana government on Tuesday gave the additional charge of controller, printing and stationery to chief executive of the Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board, Virender Lather. HCS officer Ashima Sangwan as chief executive officer, Zila Parishad and DRDA, Faridabad. Another HCS officer, Simranjeet Kaur, awaiting orders of posting, was posted as joint director, administration, secondary education.

Haryana govt reconstitutes Mansa Devi shrine board

Chandigarh : The Haryana government has reconstituted Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula, under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. As per a notification issued by the urban local bodies department, the urban local bodies minister would serve as the vice-chairman of the board whereas chief secretary and commissioner and secretary of the urban local bodies department would be its members. Panchkula deputy commissioner, who is also the chief administrator of the board, would serve as member secretary. The non-official members of the board include Haryana assembly speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, former BJP Kalka MLA Latika Sharma, wife of former Ambala MP RL Kataria, Banto Kataria, Panchkula mayor, Kulbhushan Goyal, RP Malhotra, Arun Goyal, chairman, Panchkula Chambers of Commerce and Industries, and Hari Chand Gupta. Vishal Seth and Ishwar Jindal would serve as associate members. The non-official and associate members are nominated for a period of two years till May 7, 2025.

Dhiman appointed Krishna Ayush varsity V-C

KARNAL : Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday appointed Prof Vaid Kartar Dhiman as the vice-chancellor of Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra. As per the notification issued by the office of the governor, who is also the chancellor of the university, the appointment has been made for three years. He was presently working as a professor with the Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (IPGT&RA), Gujarat. Soon after the appointment, the vice-chancellor held a meeting with the officials of Ayush University. He has over 33 years of experience in teaching and administrative fields. He has also served as the director general of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

Railways to run train between Shimla, Solan on Wednesday

Ambala : Two days after the Northern Railways decided to run trains between Shimla and Solan due to major issues beyond Solan on the Kalka-Shimla heritage line, the first train will chug-off from the capital city of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The railways have already conducted trial runs between both the stations on Monday and Tuesday. This comes nearly 10 days after the train operations were suspended on the Kalka-Shimla track, thus canceling all trains (up and down) following incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.