Haryana waives-off fee charged from players for practice in stadiums
The Haryana government on Friday announced to withdraw the contentious decision regarding charging fee from players coming for practice in stadiums or sports complexes across state.
The government’s decision to waive-off fee being charged from players comes following a hue and cry raised by Opposition parties and players.
Announcing what he said is “yet another big decision for sportspersons of the state”, Haryana minister for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh said now, players will be able to prepare for games free of cost in stadiums and sports complexes.
“However, private organisations will have to pay the prescribed fee for using sports stadiums,” he said.
Apart from players, the sports association or federation registered under the Haryana Olympic Association will also be exempted from paying any fee for organising sports events including state or national championships.
He said the state government has been consistently taking steps to promote sports and for ensuring all-round development of players.
The minister said as a result of the player-friendly policies of the state government, players have brought laurels at national and international levels.
Winning the highest number of medals in Olympics and Paralympics, 2021 is a living example of how Haryana is emerging as a pioneer for other states in the field of sports, he said.
-
Mohali MC’s local bus service project runs into roadblock
This will translate into additional expenditure for the fund-starved MC that will have to buy the buses that it plans to operate on eight routes within its limits in Mohali. In November last year, the Mohali MC approved the proposal to let a private company run the buses against advertising rights. A fare of ₹10 per passenger was also approved. At present, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses are plying in Mohali on limited routes.
-
Dental clinic inaugurated at Ludhiana GHG Khalsa College
GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, on Friday inaugurated a Satellite dental clinic on the campus. The centre was inaugurated by GHG Khalsa Colleges president Manjit Singh Gill andSardar Kartar Singh Sarabha Charitable Trust, Sarabha, chairperson Paramjeet Kaur Pandher. College officials said it would provide the primary dental care, which would help to resolve the dental problems of both students and the residents of the area.
-
Punjab, PAU officials chalk strategies to boost agriculture
During Sarvjit Singh's maiden visit to the Punjab Agricultural University, Punjab government's department of agriculture and farmers' welfare additional chief secretary Sarvjit Singh on Friday lauded the Malerkotla model during the long deliberations with the heads of various departments, with regard to steering the agricultural research towards diversification, income generation and sustainable practices. While exemplifying the hugely successful Malerkotla vegetable farming model, Singh highlighted the need to infuse passion among farmers towards agricultural diversification.
-
Ludhiana DC plants tree saplings at Rakh Bagh, district complex on Earth Day
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik marked World Earth Day by planting tree saplings at Rakh Bagh and District Administrative Complex. Speaking on the occasion, she said the sole aim of this tree-plantation drive is to ensure maximum green cover in the district. She further said such campaigns are the need of the hour to check environmental pollution. The DC later also distributed tree saplings to the residents at DAC Ludhiana.
-
Karnataka agri minister eyes home dept as cabinet crisis in state continues
Karnataka agriculture minister BC Patil on Friday said that he has the strength and resolve to fulfil the role of a home minister, fuelling speculations of a possible reshuffle of the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet. His statements come amid speculation of a possible cabinet reshuffle and expansion in which key ministers like Araga Jnanendra are expected to face the axe.
