Haryana waives-off fee charged from players for practice in stadiums

The Haryana government on Friday announced to withdraw the contentious decision regarding charging fee from players coming for practice in stadiums or sports complexes across state.

The government’s decision to waive-off fee being charged from players comes following a hue and cry raised by Opposition parties and players.

Announcing what he said is “yet another big decision for sportspersons of the state”, Haryana minister for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh said now, players will be able to prepare for games free of cost in stadiums and sports complexes.

“However, private organisations will have to pay the prescribed fee for using sports stadiums,” he said.

Apart from players, the sports association or federation registered under the Haryana Olympic Association will also be exempted from paying any fee for organising sports events including state or national championships.

He said the state government has been consistently taking steps to promote sports and for ensuring all-round development of players.

The minister said as a result of the player-friendly policies of the state government, players have brought laurels at national and international levels.

Winning the highest number of medals in Olympics and Paralympics, 2021 is a living example of how Haryana is emerging as a pioneer for other states in the field of sports, he said.