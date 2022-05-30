Haryana will soon witness a huge political storm: Kejriwal at Kurukshetra rally

Sounding the poll bugle ahead of next month’s MC elections in Haryana, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people of Haryana to give him ‘one chance’ to bring change in the lives of the ‘aam aadmi’, saying Haryana will soon witness a big political storm.

Addressing a public rally, ‘Ab Badlega Haryana’ I Kurukshetra, Kejriwal promises to improve education, health and infrastructure in the state by eliminating corruption.

Despite it being a scorching Sunday, the AAP leadership in Haryana managed to bring a considerable crowd to the rally. However, people were seen struggling to protect themselves from the sun.

As the tents got uprooted by Saturday night’s high velocity winds, only the stage and VIP gallery were covered and visitors were sitting in the sun.

“Even as you have to sit in the sun, last night’s storm indicated that Haryana will soon witness a huge political storm,” said Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM said last night’s storm was a good omen. “It indicated that there is going to be a storm in Haryana like in Punjab and Delhi. We ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab, now it’s Haryana’s turn,” he added.

Striking a chord with the people of Haryana, Kejriwal spoke in Haryanvi and said, “Mai seeda sadha chora hu, manne rajniti ni aandi, manne kaam karna aave (I am simple a man, do not know politics but I know only to work).”

“I like it best when people call me ‘Haryana ka Lal’. Haryana is my birthplace and a man cannot repay the debt of the birthplace even in seven births,” he added.

Promises to upgrade schools

Kejriwal promised to bring change in the education system in Haryana by improving condition of government schools.

“Children of the poor can become engineers and doctors. We have proved it in Delhi. Now, it’s Haryana’s turn. Give me an opportunity to bring this change in Haryana as well.”

Kejriwal also spoke about the then US president Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump’s visit to a government school in Delhi.

“If the wife of a US president came to see our school, then we had to have done something good,” he said, adding the AAP government in Delhi hasn’t allowed private schools in Delhi to increase the fee in the past seven years.

Eye on MC polls

AAP has failed to make an impact on Haryana politics so far. But now, the party is working hard to build a strong base in the MC elections as the state is slated to go to the polls for 46 municipal bodies, 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils, on June 19.

Kejriwal asked party workers to be prepared for the June 19 MC elections in state. “In the upcoming MC elections, we will first clean the MCs of Haryana and then in 2024, we will clean entire Haryana,” Kejriwal said.

He attacked the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for repeated incidents of paper leak, rising corruption and unemployment in state.

“I heard some reports that the BJP will remove CM Khattar before the next election even though it claims that Khattar is an honest chief minister. I dare BJP to declare Khattar its CM face for the 2024 assembly election,” he added.

‘BJP respects goons’

Kejriwal accused the BJP of protecting people with criminal background.

“AAP is the only party which has the courage to take action even when its own ministers are involved in corruption. We have proved it in Punjab,” he said, urging people to support AAP if they want to make their children doctors and engineers.

“But if you want them to be goons, rapists and rioters, you are free to support any other party,” he added.

He slammed the BJP for felicitating those involved in an attack on his official residence.

Hails farmers

He hailed Haryana farmers for their active participation in the farm agitation and forcing the Union government to repeal the three controversial farm laws last year. He said AAP does not form any alliance.

“Like Ram ended the vanity of Ravana in Tretayug, and Krishna killed the egotism of Kans in Dwaparyug, farmers broken the arrogance of BJP in Kalyug,” he said.

