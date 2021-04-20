Haryana won’t impose lockdown on Ram Navami

Haryana home minister Anil Vij has said that the state government will not impose any lockdown on Ram Navami on Wednesday.

Vij, who is also the state health minister, was responding to the plea of the Chandigarh administration for a Ram Navami lockdown in the tricity of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh endorsed the view of Chandigarh administration by ordering a lockdown in Mohali on Wednesday, the Haryana government rejected the idea.

“We will not close down any religious place. Instead, we will strictly enforce the restrictions on gatherings in indoor and outdoor spaces. A maximum of 50% of the hall capacity has been allowed with a ceiling of 50 people for indoors and gatherings will be allowed with the ceiling of 200 persons outdoors,” the home minister said.