Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana won’t impose lockdown on Ram Navami
chandigarh news

Haryana won’t impose lockdown on Ram Navami

State home minister Anil Vij rejects Chandigarh administration’s plea for a lockdown in the tricity of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh endorsed the view of Chandigarh administration by ordering a lockdown in Mohali on Wednesday, while the Haryana government rejected the idea. (HTfile photo)

Haryana home minister Anil Vij has said that the state government will not impose any lockdown on Ram Navami on Wednesday.

Vij, who is also the state health minister, was responding to the plea of the Chandigarh administration for a Ram Navami lockdown in the tricity of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Also read: UP govt moves SC against Allahabad HC order imposing Covid-19 curbs in 5 cities

While Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh endorsed the view of Chandigarh administration by ordering a lockdown in Mohali on Wednesday, the Haryana government rejected the idea.

“We will not close down any religious place. Instead, we will strictly enforce the restrictions on gatherings in indoor and outdoor spaces. A maximum of 50% of the hall capacity has been allowed with a ceiling of 50 people for indoors and gatherings will be allowed with the ceiling of 200 persons outdoors,” the home minister said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP