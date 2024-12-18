Haryana youth dies after falling into 300-ft gorge in Himachal’s Malana

A 20-year-old youth from Haryana was killed when he slipped and fell into 300 feet deep gorge in Kullu’s Malana on Monday, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place on Monday when Sahil was going for a walk with his elder brother Vishwanath towards Malana. (iStock)

The deceased has been identified as Sahil, 20, from Rohtak in Haryana. He was an MBA student in a college in Rohtak and had come for a visit to Malana.

The body was retrieved after a rescue operation of over 15 hours. The body has been handed over to his family.

The accident took place on Monday when Sahil was going for a walk with his elder brother Vishwanath towards Malana. Around 4 pm, before reaching Malana, his foot slipped and he fell into a 300-foot-deep gorge. His brother informed a horse owner, who in turn informed the Malana police station.

A rescue team reached the spot and a search operation was started. The rescue team had to face difficulties due to darkness, dangerous hilly terrain and cold. The search operation continued till 2 am on Monday when the body of the youth was spotted in the river.

“The body was retrieved with the help of the Nepali porters hired by us. The locals along with the police as well as fire departments teams were searching for the youth. This operation lasted for about 15 hours,” said Kullu sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Shukla.

