Haryana youth killed in crossfire between two groups in Kotkapura

A 26-year-old youth was killed in crossfire between two groups in the Rishi Nagar area of Kotkapura town in Faridkot district on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Deepak Kumar of Ferozepur Rajput village in Haryana’s Palwal district, was one of the 3-4 unidentified assailants who opened fire on Harvel Singh, a history sheeter, in the afternoon, police said.

Tension gripped the area following the incident.

Superintendent of police (SP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said, “Harvel and his aides also returned fire. Around 15 rounds were fired by the two groups. During the crossfire, the persons who attacked Harvel accidentally shot one of their aides. He was rushed to the government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. We found a driving licence on the deceased. Further investigation is underway.”

“A forensic team inspected the crime spot and collected all vital evidences. We are trying to identify the other accused and the motive behind the attack. As per the preliminary investigation, it seems an attempt was made on Harvel due to rivalry between two gangs,” he added.

A case was registered under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at the Kotkapura city police station.