Haryana: YouTuber couple dies by suicide after argument in Jhajjar

A young couple in a live-in relationship allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of a residential building in Bahadurgarh city of Haryana’s Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday. HT Image

Police said the 25-year-old man and 22-year-old woman hailed from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun and were YouTubers.

Investigating officer Jagbir Singh said the couple was living in a residential society in Bahadurgarh, along with their team members, for the past three weeks.

“Prima facie it came to the fore that the couple had exchanged heated arguments with each other in the early morning on Saturday and the neighbours spotted their bodies around 6 am. They came to their rented accommodation late Friday night. Their parents have arrived and we are recording their statements to lodge an FIR. The family members of the couple know that they were in a live-in relationship,” the investigating officer added.

He further said the couple was admitted to a hospital by their friends and upon reaching doctors declared them dead.

“ We are ascertaining the reasons behind their extreme step. They used to make videos and upload them on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The team of forensic science laboratory has collected evidence from the crime scene. The couple’s bodies were sent to a civil hospital for the post-mortem examination, which will be conducted tomorrow,” the investigating officer added.