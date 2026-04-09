Haryana: 33% reservation for women in allocation of ration depots licences

The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday decided to kick-in a roster basis to ensure that every third Fair Price Shops (FPS) licence is reserved for women. The applicants seeking FPS licence will now be required to have a Class 12 as minimum educational qualification with basic computer knowledge.

Under the revised provisions, the eligibility criteria for obtaining a FPS license has been clearly defined and rationalised. (HT Photo for representation)

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An official spokesperson said that the cabinet approved amendments to further streamline the functioning of the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the state. The cabinet gave nod to the Haryana Targeted Public Distribution System (Licensing and Control) Amendment Order, 2026, which amends the existing Haryana Targeted Public Distribution System (Licensing and Control) Order, 2022.

“The amendments have been introduced with the objective of enhancing transparency, improving efficiency and ensuring greater accountability in the allocation and operation of FPS across the state,” the spokesperson said. “They (amendments) also seek to promote inclusivity and wider participation, particularly by encouraging women to take part in the system.”

Under the revised provisions, the eligibility criteria for obtaining a FPS license has been clearly defined and rationalised. “The Haryana Resident Certificate of the current year has been made mandatory for the applicants. The FPS license will now be granted as a minimum of 500 beneficiaries of ration card/PPP instead of 300 ration cards,” the spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} Govt employees, elected representatives ineligible for FPS {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Govt employees, elected representatives ineligible for FPS {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The government employees, existing license holders and their close family members, elected representatives of local bodies have been made ineligible in order to avoid any conflict of interest and ensure fairness in the allocation process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government employees, existing license holders and their close family members, elected representatives of local bodies have been made ineligible in order to avoid any conflict of interest and ensure fairness in the allocation process. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The cabinet also rationalised the 33% reservation for women in the allocation of FPS licences. Within the women’s quota, preference will be given to victims of acid attacks, women’s self-help groups (at least one per block), widows and divorced, single mothers, SC/BC and general category women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cabinet also rationalised the 33% reservation for women in the allocation of FPS licences. Within the women’s quota, preference will be given to victims of acid attacks, women’s self-help groups (at least one per block), widows and divorced, single mothers, SC/BC and general category women. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The license for new FPS will be granted online through the SARAL platform and the entire licensing process will be conducted through an online system on the SARAL portal. Also the maximum age for FPS owners has been revised to 60 years extendable up to five years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The license for new FPS will be granted online through the SARAL platform and the entire licensing process will be conducted through an online system on the SARAL portal. Also the maximum age for FPS owners has been revised to 60 years extendable up to five years. {{/usCountry}}

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Passage through Shamlat deh land for pvt projects

The cabinet also approved amendment in the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964 and policy for providing passage through lands in shamlat deh for private projects. These rules will be called Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) amendment rules, 2026.

The infrastructural projects, including housing, industrial, commercial etc. require various permissions like CLU and licence from different departments and also need passage of requisite width as mandated by the policies of the respective departments. In such cases, difficulties have arisen in the past for providing the passage through lands in shamlat deh as sale/long period lease of such land coming under passage is not permissible. Therefore, to ease the same, the said amendments have been approved, an official spokesperson said.

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