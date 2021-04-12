Haryana’s active cases cross 20K as 3,440 more test positive for Covid-19

As many as 3, 440 fresh Covid-19 cases were detected in Haryana in the last 24 hours even as 16 others lost their battle to the virus, health department officials said on Sunday.

At least 1.13 lakh people were vaccinated against the contagion on the day as per the officials.

The infection claimed three lives in Jind, two each in Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Karnal and Ambala, and one each in Gurugram, Hisar and Sirsa.

The active cases rose to 20, 981, while the cumulative tally of cases reached 3, 16, 881.

As per the health bulletin, Haryana has vaccinated 24.69 lakh people across the state so far, with Gurugram leading the vaccination drive. The district has so far vaccinated 3.28 lakh beneficiaries and is followed by Faridabad (2.70 lakh), Sonepat (1.57 lakh), Ambala (over 2 lakh), Karnal (1.31 lakh), Yamunanagar (1.11 lakh), and Sirsa (1.24 lakh).

At 1,084, Gurugram also topped the state in terms of fresh cases, followed by Faridabad with 445 new cases, Sonepat 155, Hisar 177, Ambala 183, Karnal 264, Panipat 110, Panchkula 116, Kurukshetra 194, Yamunanagar 149 and Jind 138.

Teeka Utsav

Haryana health department set up 1, 627 Covid-19 vaccination centres which administered 1,13,917 vaccine doses to beneficiaries on Sunday, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to observe “Teeka Utsav” from April 11 to 14.

Additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Rajeev Arora said the consolidated number of vaccine doses administered till date has risen to 24, 69, 233.

He said vaccination centres have been strategically placed in highly populated areas across the state and even in rural areas to ensure maximum penetration of the vaccine.

Around 19.90 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries above 45 years till Sunday, he said.