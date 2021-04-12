Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana’s active cases cross 20K as 3,440 more test positive for Covid-19
chandigarh news

Haryana’s active cases cross 20K as 3,440 more test positive for Covid-19

16 persons lost their battle to the virus in the last 24 hours, health department officials said on Sunday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 01:48 AM IST
SP Rajesh Duggal gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine at a dispensary in Jhajjar on Sunday. At least 1.13 lakh people were vaccinated against the contagion on the day as per the officials. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

As many as 3, 440 fresh Covid-19 cases were detected in Haryana in the last 24 hours even as 16 others lost their battle to the virus, health department officials said on Sunday.

At least 1.13 lakh people were vaccinated against the contagion on the day as per the officials.

The infection claimed three lives in Jind, two each in Bhiwani, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Karnal and Ambala, and one each in Gurugram, Hisar and Sirsa.

The active cases rose to 20, 981, while the cumulative tally of cases reached 3, 16, 881.

As per the health bulletin, Haryana has vaccinated 24.69 lakh people across the state so far, with Gurugram leading the vaccination drive. The district has so far vaccinated 3.28 lakh beneficiaries and is followed by Faridabad (2.70 lakh), Sonepat (1.57 lakh), Ambala (over 2 lakh), Karnal (1.31 lakh), Yamunanagar (1.11 lakh), and Sirsa (1.24 lakh).

At 1,084, Gurugram also topped the state in terms of fresh cases, followed by Faridabad with 445 new cases, Sonepat 155, Hisar 177, Ambala 183, Karnal 264, Panipat 110, Panchkula 116, Kurukshetra 194, Yamunanagar 149 and Jind 138.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre flags worsening Covid situation in 8 Punjab districts

Adesh Partap Kairon aides holding meets in Khemkaran despite Virsa Singh Valtoha declared SAD candidate

Shameful to allow Delhi cops to torture people in Punjab: Sidhu on ‘abduction’ of Sidhana cousin

Gangster-turned-activist Sidhana’s cousin alleges abduction, torture by Delhi cops; DDR lodged

Teeka Utsav

Haryana health department set up 1, 627 Covid-19 vaccination centres which administered 1,13,917 vaccine doses to beneficiaries on Sunday, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to observe “Teeka Utsav” from April 11 to 14.

Additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Rajeev Arora said the consolidated number of vaccine doses administered till date has risen to 24, 69, 233.

He said vaccination centres have been strategically placed in highly populated areas across the state and even in rural areas to ensure maximum penetration of the vaccine.

Around 19.90 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries above 45 years till Sunday, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP