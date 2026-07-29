Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh on Tuesday said that legislation alone cannot eliminate organised examination fraud unless it is supported by speedy investigation, effective prosecution and strict accountability.

Sampat Singh said Haryana deserves credit for being among the first states to enact a dedicated anti-paper leak law, even before Parliament enacted one, but its implementation has fallen short of public expectations. (HT File)

Citing a July 28 Hindustan Times news report - Centre’s fast-track law proposal exposes gaps in Haryana Act, the former minister in a statement said that the youth of Haryana deserve a recruitment system based on merit, transparency and fairness. “The government must move beyond enacting laws and ensure their effective implementation so that organised examination mafias are dismantled and deserving candidates receive timely justice,” the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader said.

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He said Haryana deserves credit for being among the first states to enact a dedicated anti-paper leak law, even before Parliament enacted one, but its implementation has fallen short of public expectations.

The former minister said that official records placed before the Haryana assembly revealed that of the 17 FIRs registered under the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2021 up to December 31, 2025, only 12 reached the chargesheet stage, while five cases were still under investigation. “This demonstrated that despite a stringent law, timely investigation and prosecution remained major challenges,” the INLD leader said.

Singh noted that an analysis of 29 FIRs registered between 2014 and 2025 relating to recruitment examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission along with one FIR pertaining to the alleged plan to leak the CSIR-UGC NET examination under the central law, showed that examination fraud continues to undermine the recruitment process. “The affected examinations included recruitment of male constables, gram sachivs and assistant linemen, impacting the careers of thousands of deserving aspirants,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh urged the state government to amend its law on lines of Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes completion of investigations within two months, establishment of special fast-track courts, completion of trials within three months after filing of the chargesheet, and appointment of special public prosecutors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh urged the state government to amend its law on lines of Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which proposes completion of investigations within two months, establishment of special fast-track courts, completion of trials within three months after filing of the chargesheet, and appointment of special public prosecutors. {{/usCountry}}

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