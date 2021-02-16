Haryana’s Covid positivity rate drops below 5%

The sample positivity rate for coronavirus infection in Haryana dropped below 5% last week (Feb 8-14) even as the state registered 81 more infections as compared to the week before. While the slender increase in weekly infections has come after 11 consecutive weeks of decline, the virus curve continued its flattening trajectory.

The state registered 615 new infections last week as compared to 534 the week before. However, the trend of infections staying below a four-digit figure has continued for a fourth week. Also, the number of total active infections (852) continued to stay to a three-digit figure for the second successive week.

Sampling rate continues to be high

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said that the slight increase in infections should not be a cause of immediate alarm.

“However, we haven’t lowered our guard. We know that there is no room for complacency as the virus has shown to make resurgence world over. Our sampling rate is a great example as we continued to test over a lakh individual every week even as the curve is flattening,” the ACS said.

As per health department’s statistics, 1.29 lakh persons were tested across state last week as compared to 1.52 lakh the week before.

3 districts achieve desirable positivity

Jhajjar, on Sunday, became the third district after Nuh and Charkhi Dadri to achieve desirable positivity rate of less than 2% infections.

Data shows that only four districts - Faridabad (8.8%), Gurugram (7.4%), Rewari (7.2) and Panchkula (6.2%) - continued to have critical positivity rate of more than 6%.

“However, the rate is declining steadily even in these four districts. For the last three days, there was not a single active case in Rewari. One case was reported on Monday,” said an official.

Health officials said that the sample positivity rate of Haryana has come down to 4.9%, case fatality rate is 1.1% and the recovery rate is 98.6%.

As per the Union health ministry, Haryana has ranked 13th countrywide on the basis of overall caseload and mortality due to Covid-19.