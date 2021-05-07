Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana’s daily positivity rate rockets to 29.92%
Haryana’s daily positivity rate rockets to 29.92%

In past 24 hours, the state took 52,132 samples and detected 14,840 new cases while 177 people succumbed to the contagion. The state’s infection tally stands at 5,73,815.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAY 07, 2021 03:42 AM IST
A girl being administered a Covid-19 vaccine in Gurugram on Thursday. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

The daily positivity rate in Haryana touched 29.92% on Thursday. It means that for every 100 people tested for Covid-19, nearly 30 were found positive.

The cumulative positivity rate of the state stands at 7.48%, according to the health department bulletin.

In past 24 hours, the state took 52,132 samples and detected 14,840 new cases while 177 people succumbed to the contagion. The state’s infection tally stands at 5,73,815.

The number of active cases have gone up to 1,15,842, the bulletin added.

The recovery rate saw marginal improvement as it rose to 78.92% from 78.82%.

While 12,246 people recovered from the infection on Thursday, at least 97,618 people were vaccinated across the state.

So far, 41.25 lakh people have received the jab in the state.

Of the total 177 fatalities on Thursday, the districts with the highest number of casualties were Rohtak (23) followed by Hisar (22), Fatehabad (19), Gurugram (13), Bhiwani and Jind (11) and Sirsa (10). Nine people each died in Faridabad, Karnal and Kaithal. So far, 5,137 people have died due to the virus in the state.

The districts that reported a big spike in new cases were Gurgaon (3,737), Faridabad (1,537), Sonipat (1,046), Hisar (1,193), Karnal (621), Sirsa (607), Panipat (792) and Mahendragarh (1,083).

Nearly 60% inmates found positive at Nasibpur jail

Rohtak As many as 294 inmates out of 512 at Nasibpur jail in Mahendergarh district have tested positive in the past two days.

Sources said while 160 tested positive on Thursday, the remaining were found infected on Wednesday.

“All 512 jail inmates have been tested. As many as 134 who were found positive have been shifted to the special section of Rewari Jail that is dedicated to Covid inmates. The remaining will be shifted soon. The situation is being monitored closely,” said Mahendergarh deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar.

