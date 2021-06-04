Haryana’s global bid to buy vaccines comes a cropper

The Haryana government’s move to purchase 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses through international bidding has fallen flat.

With the last date for receipt of tender closing on Friday, no bid was received by the Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited (HMSCL) which floated the global tender for buying vaccine on May 26.

Officials said this has effectively put the onus back on the central government to buy vaccine in bulk and allocate to the states.

Officials said keeping in view the scarce availability of vaccines, it was unlikely that a re-tender will be done to buy vaccines. The state government was banking on Russia-manufactured Sputnik V to make a bid as Sputnik is the only vaccine besides Covishield of Serum Institute of India and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech which has been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

However, even the Russians did not make a bid. China, which manufactured Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, was debarred from participating in the global tender in line with the restrictions imposed by the central government in public procurement from bidders of certain countries on grounds of defence or national security.

“We made an effort to get the vaccine internationally despite low availability and prior commitments of Covid vaccine manufacturers, some of whom are yet to get a formal regulatory approval from the DCGI,” said an official.

“However, it seems that the central government will have to play a proactive role in granting approvals and reaching out to vaccine manufacturers for purchase,” the official added. The state government expects delivery of over 9.50 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines including purchase of about 4.78 lakh doses for vaccinating people in the 18-45 age group.

“There is now more demand from work population in 18-45 age category for getting vaccinated. The vaccine prioritisation strategy needs a relook,” an official said.

SINGLE BID FOR AMPHOTERICIN WILL ALSO NEED CENTRE’S NOD

Meanwhile, only one entity has responded to the global tender floated by the HMSCL for buying 15,000 Amphotericin injections administered for treating patients of mucormycosis (black fungus).

Officials said while the state government has decided to approve the single bid, the bidding entity will also need approval of the central government to allocate 15,000 Amphotericin vials to the Haryana government.

“Amphotericin is a regulated commodity and the bidder won’t be able to provide the injections unless the allocation is approved by the central government,” officials said.