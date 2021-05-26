Haryana’s global vaccine bid may get response from Sputnik

The global tender floated by the Haryana government on Wednesday to purchase 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses is more likely to get a response from Russian manufactured Sputnik V than any other global manufacturer.

This is because Sputnik V is the only vaccine besides Covishield of Serum Institute of India and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech which has been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), officials said.

The two dose Gam-Covid-Vac combined vector vaccine, popularly known as Sputnik-V, has been developed by M/s Gamaleya Institute, Russia and is approved in 30 countries across the globe. US manufactured Pfizer BioNTech Covid vaccine which had also applied for EUA had withdrawn after the DCGI decided not to approve it.

Haryana’s tender document though has allowed manufacturers who have applied for DCGI approval to bid for the Covid vaccine though their purchase orders will be issued only after an approval by the DCGI. The Covid vaccine storage condition of 2-8°C stipulated in the bid document also covers all available vaccines.

While Dr Reddy’s Lab has an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to sell 250 million doses of Sputnik V, the RDIF has entered into partnership with six companies to collectively contract manufacture more than 850 million doses.

CHINA STANDS DEBARRED FROM BIDDING

China which manufactures Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines stands debarred from participating in the global tender.

“Bidder or manufacturers of Covid vaccine should not belong to countries sharing borders with India,” said a clause in the tender document for the Covid vaccine.

Officials said the clause debarring China is in line with the restrictions imposed by central government in public procurement from bidders of certain countries on grounds of defence or national security.

As per the notice inviting online bids floated by the Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd (HMSCL), Covid vaccine manufacturers, their Indian partners or direct importers are eligible to participate in the tender.

The bidding will be conducted through open competitive bidding following a two-bid process - technical and financial bid. The bids close on June 4 and technical bids will be opened the same day.

The bidder should have a valid license to manufacture and export the vaccine to India as per specifications mentioned in the tender from the competent authority or the food and drugs administration.

PRICE FALL CLAUSE

A price fall clause in the tender document said that if at any time during execution of the contract, the controlled price becomes lower or the contractor reduces the sale price or sells or offer to sell vaccine at a price lower than the price chargeable under the contract, then the price payable under the contract for the vaccine supplied will stand correspondingly reduced.

“The quantity mentioned is only indicative and may be increased or decreased as per requirement. Bidders can also quote items under any of Indian, British or United States or European Pharmacopoeia but should clearly mention the same at the time of bidding the same,” the tender said.

The bidder should have manufactured and supplied satisfactorily vaccines either directly or through authorised dealer to any national government of which at least 30 million doses should have been supplied in the last one year.