Haryana’s health budget rose four times since 2014: Anil Vij

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the state’s health budget was ₹1,700 crore in 2014 when he joined as the minister and has risen to ₹6,500 crore now, almost four times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was speaking at the ‘Haryana Chikitsak Gourav Award’ ceremony organised by Haryana Medical Council at Kingfisher Tourist Resort in Ambala City. The ceremony was also attended by ACS (Health) Rajiv Arora, DG (Health) Dr Veena Singh and other departmental and administrative officials.

The minister awarded three best civil hospitals, wherein Ambala Cantonment stood first, followed by Panchkula and Karnal on the second and third spots, respectively. He also felicitated 70 government and private doctors from the state.

Addressing the gathering, Vij said that through such a huge budget, the state government is trying to improve the infrastructure and provide the best working environment to the doctors, to receive the best services in return.

“We are conducting a survey to determine what services should be made available to the public in what region as per the WHO guidelines. We must be the first state to undertake such a mapping,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saluting the medical staff, Vij shared a personal anecdote, when he was infected with Covid-19 and said, “My health was deteriorating and survival chances dropped to 10%. But it was doctors who made it possible and I survived.”