Haryana’s new lokayukta administered oath of office
Justice Verma succeeds Justice Nawal Kishore Agarwal, who recently completed his five-year term as Lokayukta
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Saturday administered the oath of office to former Punjab and Haryana high court judge, Haripal Verma as Lokayukta. Justice Verma succeeds Justice Nawal Kishore Agarwal, who recently completed his five-year term as Lokayukta.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION