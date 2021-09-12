Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana’s new lokayukta administered oath of office

Justice Verma succeeds Justice Nawal Kishore Agarwal, who recently completed his five-year term as Lokayukta
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Haryana lokayukta Haripal Verma. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Saturday administered the oath of office to former Punjab and Haryana high court judge, Haripal Verma as Lokayukta. Justice Verma succeeds Justice Nawal Kishore Agarwal, who recently completed his five-year term as Lokayukta.

