Chandigarh: Haryana lad grabs top honour in triathlon

Haryana’s Pranav Chhikara clocked a timing of 5 hours 31 minutes and 43 seconds to cover a distance of 113km —1.9km swimming, 90km cycling and run of 21.1km — to grab the top honours in the triathlon event of the Tuffman TRI 113 Chandigarh on Sunday.

The 113km triathlon kicked off with the swimming leg of 1.9km at Sukhna Lake, followed by 90km cycling on the Kurali-Chandigarh highway and the running leg was through the DLF Hyde Park Estate. (HT)

Indian Army’s Surender Malik clocked 5 hours 49 minutes and 2 seconds to finish second, while Punjab’s Amritpal Singh was placed third with a record of 6 hours 37 minutes and 48 seconds in the triathlon event.

The 113km triathlon kicked off with the swimming leg of 1.9km at Sukhna Lake, followed by 90km cycling on the Kurali-Chandigarh highway and the running leg was through the DLF Hyde Park Estate. The finish line was at DLF City Club in New Chandigarh.

Over 120 triathletes from five countries, including France, Russia, Italy and Japan, participated in the second edition of the Tuffman 113km tri-event.

Apart from the 113km triathlon, there were Olympic distance triathlon, sprint triathlon and a duathlon – a combination of cycling and running.

In the Olympic triathlon (1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and a 10km run), Deepak Khandodiya of Gurgaon clocked 2:57:48 hours to grab the first position in the men’s category. Delhi’s Akash Duggal (3:07:21 hours) finished second, while Russia’z Nikita Zhvachkin (3:08:12 hours) finished third.

In the women’s category of the Olympic triathlon, France’s Collignon Audrey (3:25:30 hours) finished first, Maharashtra’s Tanvi Kale (4:07:51 hours) came second.

In the men’s sprint triathlon (0.75km swim, 20km bike ride, and a 5km run), Haryana’s Saransh Ahlawat (1:37:38 hours) finished first, while Maharashtra’s Abhishek Jaswal (1:39:10 hours) was placed second and Delhi’s Shaaswat Sharma (1:59:44 hours) finished third.

