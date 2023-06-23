Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM-led panel’s nod for 70 mobile veterinary vans

Haryana CM-led panel’s nod for 70 mobile veterinary vans

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 23, 2023 11:48 AM IST

The purchase panel headed by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar approved purchases and contracts worth ₹146 crore in total, including ₹11 crore, for the mobile veterinary vans

The high-powered purchase panel of Haryana headed by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday gave approval to purchases and contracts worth 146 crore.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)

The panel gave the nod to buy 70 mobile veterinary vans to help livestock owners with easy transportation for medical facilities for their cattle. The purchase of these vans will cost around 11 crore, an official spokesperson said.

State energy minister Ranjit Singh, agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal were among others present in the meeting where 21 agendas concerning different departments were discussed.

The spokesperson said 10 crore were saved after negotiations with various bidders.

The panel also approved to procure 300 Global Navigation Satellite System rovers at a cost of about 32 crore to give impetus to the Haryana Large Scale Mapping Project.

Responding to a question on the statements being made by the opposition, chief minister Khattar said, “The more the opposition will criticise our welfare policies, the more befitting reply they will get from the public. We aim that every single penny of the public should be spent in a transparent manner for their welfare only.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manohar lal khattar haryana
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP