Haryana’s recruitment drive for jobs in Israel ends

Hundreds of job aspirants lined up at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) on the last day of recruitment drive in quest of job opportunities in Israel. Job aspirants wait for official briefing during recruitment drive for jobs in Israel on at MDU campus in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT Photo)

There are 10,000 Israeli jobs of plastering workers, ceramic tile workers, iron bending workers and framework workers advertised on the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) website with an annual remuneration of ₹16.47 lakhs. The recruitment drive was kicked off on January 16 and concluded on Sunday. The youths from Haryana were allowed for the skill test in this drive and aspirants from other states went back two days ago after they were not allowed in the interview process.

Sumit Jangra, a resident of Hisar, who is working at Vadodara training centre in the bullet train project said, he is aware of the risk in war-torn Israel but there he can earn a lot of money in a short span of time.

“We have to work for many hours to get a salary of ₹25,000 per month and we would get five times our salary there. The recruitment officials told us that the result of the drive will be declared by the end of this month. They are looking for skilled workers only,” he added.

He further said that the workers have no craze for Israel and they are appearing in the drive so that their financial problem can be solved.

“We are ready to go to Israel as we don’t have any other better opportunity,” he added.

He said that they are getting ₹500-600 per day and the expenses have been increasing per year.

“Most of the skilled workers, who are earning in Haryana are appearing in the test in a hope to earn more so that their lifestyle can be changed. The war may be confined to a few parts and we think the company will not send us to war areas. We will read all documents properly before going there,” he added.

Krishan Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani, was displeased after he was not permitted to undergo the skill test as he was not carrying work experience.

“My friends were carrying work experience and I forgot to bring work experience documents. I had missed the chance of getting a good opportunity in Israel. I pray this drive gets extended for one or two day so that many people like me can appear,” he added.

According to sources, the recruiting team could not get 10,000 skilled workers through this drive because many candidates failed in the skill test.