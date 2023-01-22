Haryana’s Republic-Day tableau to depict Lord Krishna’s ‘virat swaroop’ form

During the Republic Day celebrations next week, Haryana’s tableau will showcase the ‘virat swaroop’ form of Lord Krishna.

It is for the second time in a row that the Union defence ministry’s expert committee has selected Haryana’s tableau for the Republic Day celebrations. And the theme of this year’s tableau will be International Gita Mahotsav (IGM).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Amit Agrawal, additional principal secretary (CM) and director general, information and public relations, said last year too, Haryana’s sports achievements were presented before the country and the world in a powerful manner through a tableau based on the theme ‘number one Haryana in sports’.

Haryana’s tableau this year is an attempt to send out the message of srimadbhagavad Gita to the entire world on this R-Day. The tableau shows Lord Krishna serving as charioteer of Arjuna and giving him the knowledge of Gita.

“At first glimpse, the tableau radiates an appeal of spirituality, art and history,” said Agrawal.

In the displayed statue of virat sawroop, there are nine heads of Vishnu namely Agni, Narsimah, Ganesh, Shiv, Vishnu, Brahma, Ashwini Kumar, Hanuman and Parshuram from left to right in sequence carrying sword, trishul, lotus, sudershan chakra etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Created on a circular platform, the entire bottom section has been created in an intricate design. The dialogue continues at the back in the trailer section where a grand chariot with four horses running through (the Kurukshetra battlefield) has been created. The chariot, horses and all elements are created with minute details. The statues aboard the chariot of Arjuna and Krishna are shaped in colour whereas rest of the trailer section is fashioned in a single earthly shade. Every single detail right from horses, to chariot and even the ground dust is clearly visible. The patterns on the sides of the trailer show various scenes from the battles of Mahabharata war, the spokesperson said in a statement.

He said ever since the eternal message of Gita was delivered by Krishna to Arjuna in the battlefield of Kurukshetra -- on the first day of Mahabharat battle about 5,159 years back -- the place is identified as birthplace of Gita.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Agrawal said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kurukshetra in 2014, he had said that every possible effort would be made to recognise Kurukshetra as the place of Gita. Giving a concrete shape to this thought, under the leadership of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the birthplace of Gita is being given recognition globally and the ‘International Gita Mahotsav’ has also been organised under this series in the country as well as abroad, he said.