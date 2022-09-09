Haryana’s Tanishka tops NEET

: Tanishka Yadav, a resident of Mirzapur Bachhod village in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district, topped the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) 2022 examination, the result of which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday.

She had secured 715 marks out of 720.

The residents of Mirzapur Bachhod village welcomed Tanishka on Thursday after she reached from Rajasthan’s Kota, where she was preparing for the NEET exam.

According to NTA, 18,72,343 aspirants had registered for this prestigious medical exam to get admission to MBBS and BDS courses at undergraduate level.

Sharing her success mantra, Tanishka said she had moved to Kota in Rajasthan after completing her class 10 from Yaduvanshi Shiksha Niketan, Narnaul.

“I got admission there in a private success, besides attending coaching classes at an institute. I used to focus on self study six to seven hours after the coaching classes. My grandparents are my role models and they motivated me to achieve this fate,” she said.

Tanishka’s father Krishan Kumar and mother Sarita Yadav, both are government teachers in Haryana. Her grandfather Ram Avtar Yadav is a retired deputy commandant from the CRPF and grandmother Reshmi Devi is a house maker.

The NEET topper had bagged 96.4% marks in class 10 and 98.6% marks in class 12.

Tanishka’s father Krishan Kumar dedicated his daughter’s success to her teachers, friends and other family members, who firmly motivated her.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those who congratulated Tanishka for her success.