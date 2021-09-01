Haryana’s virus trajectory hits new lows in August

Chandigarh The coronavirus infection trajectory in Haryana has continued a downward journey for 14 successive weeks. The deadly second wave of virus transmission during a six-week period in April and May had resulted in over 4.21 lakh infections and over 4,200 fatalities. The decline in the infection spread, which started in the second week of May, has continued since then.

The state registered a record low of 109 infections last week (Aug 23-29) surpassing the previous weekly low of 129 two weeks ago (Aug 9-15).

As per the health department statistics, the number of persons infected with the virus was 137 in the first week (Aug 2-8), 129 (Aug 9-15), 139 (Aug 16-22) and 109 (Aug 23-29). Also, the number of fatalities in August came down drastically to 36 as compared to 144 in July.

Data showed that there are 10 districts which have 10 or less active cases and six districts which have 50 or more active cases. The total number of active cases across 22 districts is less than 640 and the cumulative positivity rate was 6.60%.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Rajeev Arora said though the infection transmission rate is consistently decreasing, there was no room for complacency. Health department statistics showed that the virus took 249 days to hit peak in November 2020 during the first wave. However, it took just 93 days to reach the peak during the second wave this May.

Health officials said the decline in infection rate will eventually come to a halt due to easing of lockdown restrictions and the upcoming festival season.

Officials said that 1.63 crore vaccine doses including 1.22 crore first doses have been administered so far in the state.