Haryana’s women, child protection system grapples with staff crunch

Haryana’s frontline mechanism for protecting women against domestic violence and preventing child marriages is grappling with a severe manpower crisis, with only 13 women protection-cum-child marriage prohibition officers (PPOs) currently serving across the state’s 23 districts. The women protection-cum-child marriage prohibition officers are responsible for implementing key legislations, including the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH) Act and dowry prohibition laws.

The PPOs are responsible for implementing key legislations, including the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH) Act and dowry prohibition laws.

Official records show that a total of 7,494 domestic violence complaints were registered with the PPOs across Haryana between April 2025 and March 2026, besides 402 complaints they received to stop child marriages during this period. Over the past four years, the PPOs have handled a total of 31,916 complaints across the state.

The PPOs also act as a link between the aggrieved woman, the courts, the police, and other agencies by facilitating legal aid, shelter, medical assistance, service of notices, and compliance with court orders.

They are also required to assist all competent magistrates’ courts within the district and ensure effective implementation of the Act and timely support to victims of domestic violence.

Currently, 10 posts in Jind, Sirsa, Panchkula, Gurugram, Yamunanagar, Sonepat, Hansi, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri and Narnaul are lying vacant. As a result, the serving PPOs have been given additional charge of the neighbouring districts, leading to the pendency of the complaints.

Many officers travel between 50km and 70 km two or three times a week to manage both offices. According to officials, the Kurukshetra PPO has been given the additional charge of Panchkula district, while the Ambala PPO has been given the additional charge of Yamunanagar district, and the Panipat PPO travels to Sonepat regularly.

The PPOs were first appointed at the district level in 2008 following the implementation of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, with their offices set up in the premises of Mahila police stations.

Another rounds of appointments were carried out through a committee-based selection process in 2012 and 2014. But since then, the vacancies have never been filled.

“On average, we get around 21 complaints of domestic violence and more than one child marriage complaint. Besides our routine work related to the rescue of the children, hearing of cases of domestic violence and travelling to additionally allotted districts affect our functioning,” said a PPO, requesting anonymity.

The manpower crunch extends to subordinate staff as well. There are 23 posts of data entry operators; nine posts, including one at state headquarters, were lying vacant. Besides, six out of 22 posts of multipurpose workers are also vacant.

Haryana women and child development department director Priyanka Soni said the recruitment process is underway.

“The file for appointments against the vacant PPO posts is under process. We are doing our best to ensure that the vacant PPO posts are filled within next six months,” she said.