Hate crime: Brother, three cousins booked for killing woman in Punjab

Four persons have been booked for allegedly hacking their 22-year-old sister to death for marrying a man of her choice in Patti city of Tarn Taran district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sneha of ward number 15, while the accused are her brother Rohit, her cousins Amar and Shakti of Valmiki locality in the city, and Lucky of Chheharta area in Amritsar, who are absconding.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s husband Rajan Josan (28) of Patti city. The couple had a court marriage four months ago.

Patti city station house officer (SHO) Baljinder Singh said all the accused were booked under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The SHO said police teams are working to trace the locations of the accused.

Josan said that his wife’s family was not happy with their marriage. The incident happened at 8:00 pm on Friday night when the couple was standing outside their home and the accused, laden with sharp-edged weapons, came on a motorcycle and a scooter and started threatening them.

“Immediately, the accused dragged my wife from her hair and started attacking her. My wife got injured severely and the accused left the spot,” he said, adding that doctors at the Patti civil hospital declared her brought dead.