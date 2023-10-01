Have brought down corruption, ensured transparency in jobs: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday evening kicked-off his two-day Jan Samvad programme here. CM Khattar said that his government has done more work than the previous Congress regime by utilising less amount.

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday evening kicked-off his two-day Jan Samvad programme here. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have made efforts to stop corruption. Our government has initiated action against those involved in corruption activities. The previous government was known as BBC which stands for Badli Bharti and Change of land use in which the people close to the government enjoyed the power,” the CM added.

During his Jan Samvad programme which started at 6 pm and continued till 7.30 pm, CM Khattar directed officials to provide old-age pensions to eligible people. He resolved nearly 200 problems related to the power department, water and police department.

He said that his government has opened various portals and people can enjoy various schemes while sitting at home.

The CM said that 5, 264 youths from Rohtak were recruited during the BJP government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Earlier there was a lot of corruption in recruitment drives and our government has nabbed the paper mafias. We are giving jobs in a transparent manner. Our government is distributing funds in villages and cities on the basis of population,” he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!