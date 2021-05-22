Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Have ordered 30,000 vials of drug to beat black fungus: Punjab to HC
chandigarh news

Have ordered 30,000 vials of drug to beat black fungus: Punjab to HC

The high court asked Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to deliberate upon any preventive measures, which can be taken against the spread of black fungus and apprise the court on May 25
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Have ordered 30,000 vials of drug to beat black fungus: Punjab to HC

Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Friday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it has ordered 30,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, a drug to beat black fungus.

The high court asked Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to deliberate upon any preventive measures, which can be taken against the spread of black fungus and apprise the court on May 25.

Additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain told court that five more companies have been given licence to manufacture the drug. The court was hearing a plea in which it is monitoring Covid-19 situation in two states and UT.

As regards to spread of Covid-19 in rural areas of Punjab and Haryana, Punjab advocate general Atul Nanda told court the emphasis was on providing help in the villages for which health wellness centres have been set up.

Haryana’s advocate general BR Mahajan said that government has decided to continue with already established helpline number by the state in rural areas and not to put out private numbers of doctors as responsibility for attending the calls from a caller cannot be fixed or there is no mechanism to have check for the same.

Punjab raises poor supply of O2

After the hearing, Nanda said the court was also urged to issue directions to the Centre to provide logistics support as the state has been able to lift only half the allocated 300 metric tonnes of oxygen as it has to ferry it from Jharkhand and Gujarat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP