Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Have record of 37 lakh recovered in I-T raid: Ayali
chandigarh news

Have record of 37 lakh recovered in I-T raid: Ayali

Ayali said the income tax (I-T) department had not seized any jewellery, bank accounts or fixed deposits during the raids, which were carried out 15 days ago
Ayali added that as a responsible citizen, he had always paid his income tax (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 05:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana After income-tax raids on the properties owned by Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali yielded an unaccounted sum of 37 lakh, the Dakha legislator said the money was kept for meeting agricultural and familial expenses.

The legislator said the income tax (I-T) department had not seized any jewellery, bank accounts or fixed deposits during the raids, which were carried out 15 days ago. “The I-T department had carried out raids on the premises of 40 real-estate, which included me,and nothing illegal has been found from our house or office.”

“We have records of the 37 lakh recovered by the department and will produce them, when asked to,” said Ayali, holding up the I-T report.

He added that as a responsible citizen, he had always paid his income tax. “We were also raided by the I-T department in 1999, and had received a clean chit then too,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP