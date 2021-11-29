Have record of 37 lakh recovered in I-T raid: Ayali

Ludhiana After income-tax raids on the properties owned by Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali yielded an unaccounted sum of ₹37 lakh, the Dakha legislator said the money was kept for meeting agricultural and familial expenses.

The legislator said the income tax (I-T) department had not seized any jewellery, bank accounts or fixed deposits during the raids, which were carried out 15 days ago. “The I-T department had carried out raids on the premises of 40 real-estate, which included me,and nothing illegal has been found from our house or office.”

“We have records of the ₹37 lakh recovered by the department and will produce them, when asked to,” said Ayali, holding up the I-T report.

He added that as a responsible citizen, he had always paid his income tax. “We were also raided by the I-T department in 1999, and had received a clean chit then too,” he said.