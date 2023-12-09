Have several leads in killing of inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani: ADGP

The additional director general of J&K Police( law and order), Vijay Kumar on Friday said that they have got several leads about those involved in the killing of inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani and fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SoP’s) have been ordered to prevent these type of attacks on police officers and jawans. He was laid to rest in Srinagar on Friday after his body arrived in the city.

Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, after he was shifted to AIIMS New Delhi on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He was laid to rest in Srinagar on Friday after his body arrived in the city.

“The J&K Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) is jointly investigating this case. We have also got some leads about the attackers,” Kumar said adding that investigating agencies had an input about the attack on police. “Sometimes mistakes do take place and we lost an officer.”

ADGP Kumar said that last year the police had formulated a SoP’s for officials and police personnel and asked them to follow precautions whenever they go on leave or visit their families or on the duty. “Now fresh orders have been issues and fool proof arrangements will be made as we don’t want repeat of the incidents in which we lost one of our officers,” he said.

Kumar refused to share more information about the incident saying that the attackers will be neutralised or arrested soon.

On Wednesday, the Union government informed Parliament that 20 security personnel were killed in the line of duty in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir this year. Wani is the fourth police force personnel who was killed in Kashmir in militant attacks this year.

On October 31, a police head constable Ghulam Ahmad Dar was shot dead by terrorists near his house in North Kashmir’s Tangmarg area in Baramulla.