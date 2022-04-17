Hawala racket: Former J&K minister, his aide sent to judicial custody till May 15
Special judge of the NIA court, Jammu, Sunit Gupta on Saturday refused further police remand of former J&K minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh and his close aide Mohammad Shareef Shah in the alleged Hawala racket and remanded them to judicial custody till May 15.
Accordingly, both of them were shifted to high security Kot Bhalwal jail till May 15.
High court lawyer Aseem Sawhney, who appeared on behalf of Babu Singh and Shah, said, “The court granted month-long judicial remand of former minister Babu Singh and Mohammad Shareef Shah till May 15.”
He said that both the accused were remanded to Kot Bhalwal Jail on the outskirts of Jammu city.
While Shah was physically present in the court, Babu Singh could not be produced because of his broken limb.
“On April 11, the last date of hearing, the former minister was complaining of pain in his foot and the court had directed a medical checkup,” said Sawhney.
The police had on Saturday sought judicial remand of both the accused and the court, while considering the nature of crime as ‘heinous’, remanded them to one-month judicial custody.
On April 11, a fast-track court had sent former Congress minister and his close aide to five-day police remand.
Presiding officer of the fast-track court Khalil Choudhary (having charge of special judge NIA) had granted the police remand whose deadline ceased on Saturday.
The court had passed the order following an application filed on Monday by subdivisional police officer of Gandhi Nagar police station DSP Sachit Sharma.
In the application, the police had sought the remand Shah of Kokernag in Anantnag and Jatinder Singh of ward number 1 in Kathua town for a period of 10 days.
The police had produced CD file before the court to seek 10-day police remand.
Shah and Babu Singh were booked under FIR number 73/2022 for the commission of offence under Sections 17/18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Gandhi Nagar police station.
On April 9, the police had nabbed the fugitive former minister from Keerian Gandial village in Kathua district.
The former minister was absconding since March 31 after the police recovered about ₹7 lakh of Hawala money and arrested Mohammad Shareef Shah, “who was given the task by Babu Singh”.
“With the arrest of Babu Singh, we will be able to establish the entire network of Hawala money, which had been sent to Jammu to fund and fuel terrorism in the region,” a senior police officer had said.
On March 31, on the basis of a specific inputs, several checking points were established by the police in Jammu city.
On suspicion, the police team had arrested Shah, 64, and recovered ₹6.9 lakh from him.
On questioning, Shah had disclosed that he was asked by Jatinder Singh to collect the money from one Omer at Srinagar. After receiving money from Omer, Shah had came to Jammu and was caught.
On further questioning, he had disclosed names of his local and foreign associates as Javed and Khatib, residents of PoK and Farooq Khan of Toronto in Canada.
-
Several sanitation workers detained during protest in Jammu
Several sanitation workers were detained on Saturday after they staged a protest against the Jammu municipal corporation in support of their demands, including regularisation of their service here, officials said. The workers, including women, gathered under the banner of Civil Safaikaramchari Union near Press Club in the heart of the city and tried to march towards the main road when police initiated the action, the officials said.
-
Guest column | Moving the mighty garbage mountain
This is also true of the Dadumajra landfill, where City Beautiful dumps its garbage. A private company was roped in to run the plant, which was just a few metres away from the residential area, which is in violation of the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, which prohibits setting up a SWM plant within 10km of an interstate boundary without prior agreement between states or union territories.
-
We want justice: Kin of sarpanch shot dead in J&K’s Baramulla
The independent sarpanch, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, was buried at a resident of Goshbugh village in Pattan's native village, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. A resident of Goshbugh village in Pattan, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, was attacked inside the orchard where he was working as a watcher. So far, police have not been able to nab the killers of Bangroo. Leaders of all mainstream political parties have condemned the killing of sarpanch.
-
Ludhiana | Accusing ASI of assault, couple stages protest outside police post
High drama was witnessed outside the Dharampura police post at Shingar Cinema road after a couple, along with their relatives, staged a protest and blocked the traffic on Saturday evening. The woman accused police personnel for slapping her and tearing her husband's clothes. They, however, alleged that instead of registering their complaint, police personnel abused them. The couple further alleged that an assistant sub-inspector slapped the woman and tore her husband's clothes when he objected.
-
May month to be dedicated to women’s health issues in HP: Anurag
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that the upcoming month of May will be dedicated to women in Himachal Pradesh when attention would be given to the women-related issues. Asked about the Aam Aadmi Party leaders' visits to Himachal Pradesh in the run-up to the state assembly polls, Thakur said, “They have no ground here, their unit is finished.” Earlier this month, Himachal Pradesh AAP chief Anoop Kesari joined the BJP.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics