HC allows Chandigarh Volleyball Association nominees to cast vote in Feb 17 poll

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) to allow nominees of Chandigarh Volleyball Association (CVA) to cast their votes in the national executive committee election of February 17. The Chandigarh Volleyball Association had argued that the officer was not competent to determine the electoral college. (Karun Sharma/HT)

The court acted on the plea from CVA, in which the petitioner had challenged the decision of returning officer on January 30 declining permission to CVA nominees to cast their vote in the February 17 polls.

The CVA had argued that the officer was not competent to determine the electoral college. As per the model election guidelines, the determination is to be done by the National Sport Federation (NSF), added CVA. The court took note of the submissions and directed that CVA nominees be allowed to cast their vote.

As per association’s lawyer, Narender Singh, earlier on February 8, the high court had sought response from the Centre, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and VFI.

The bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj made it clear that result of the election would be subject to the outcome of dispute before it. The next hearing has been fixed for April 25.