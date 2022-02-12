HC asks Chandigarh adviser to consider bus operators’ plea seeking relaxations

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked the UT adviser to consider the plea of the Chandigarh School Bus Operators Welfare Association within two months, seeking exemption from motor vehicle tax and extension of the permissible life span of school buses owing to the financial hardships faced by them during the Covid-19 period.

HC acted on the plea of bus operators, who had told court that the school buses were off- road for most of the past two years on account of various Covid related restrictions. Earlier, the Chandigarh administration issued notifications exempting the operators from the tax upto December, 2020. Since the situation still continued to be grim for them, tax exemption should be extended, the association’s counsel, Ranjivan Singh, had told court. The plea was disposed of as UT’s counsel submitted that matter was being considered by the administration.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Manimajra man loses ₹1,500, phone to snatchers

Scooter-borne miscreants snatched ₹1,500 and a mobile phone from a Manimajra man. In his complaint, Imran of Manimajra, told police that his elder brother, Farman, was targeted by the snatchers near Gurukul School in Manimajra on February 9. A snatching case has been registered.

Laptop, phone stolen from house in Sec 21

A resident of Sector 21 reported that his laptop, some documents and his friend’s mobile phone were stolen from his room on the intervening night of February 8 and 9. Based on the complaint of one Gaurav Dhaiya, a case under Section 380 of IPC was registered at the Sector 19 police station.

SA, Term Exams at govt schools to be held after March 15

After calling for complete reopening of schools from February 14, the UT education department has also issued instructions for conducting Summative Assessment-2 (SA) exams for Classes 3 to 8 and Term-2 exams for Classes 9 and 11 of government schools. As per the order issued by the district education officer, the exams will be conducted in offline mode after March 15. The school-wise final datesheet will be declared 10 days before the exams. Tentative dates for declaration of results is April 8 for Classes 3 to 8, and April 12 for Classes 9 and 11.

Discussion held on UT Startup policy

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) organised a panel discussion to discuss the UT Startup Policy at the MC’s office in Sector 17 on Friday. Drismeet Buttar, co-chairman, ASSOCHAM Chandigarh(UT) Development Council, said, “ASSOCHAM intends to provide in association with the administration a fully-equipped platform that offers financing and infrastructure equipped with the latest technology. “

Cancer Week observed at Fortis Hospital

To observe World Cancer Day, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, organised various activities from February 4 to 11. Cancer survivors participated and a lecture on cancer awareness was delivered by Dr Rajeev Bedi, director of oncology.

PU to conduct rowing competition

Panjab University (PU) will conduct the All India Inter-University Rowing Competition from March 1 to 5 at Sukhna lake. A meeting of the managers/coaches of the teams will be held one day prior to the start of the championship at PU’s gymnasium hall.

Basant week celebrated at CGC

Chandigarh Basant week was celebrated at Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Jhanjeri, where students exhibited various talents like singing, dancing and poem recitation. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal president of CGC, motivated students to concentrate on their education and always work towards learning.