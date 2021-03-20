Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC bars hike in school fees during pandemic in Punjab, Haryana
chandigarh news

The high court bench adopts an order passed by SC in February in respect of Rajasthan; fee matter of Chandigarh schools is being adjudicated separately
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has barred schools from collecting enhanced fees for the academic session 2020-2021 from the students in Punjab and Haryana in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak and pandemic-induced lockdown.

The high court bench of Chief Justice RS Jha and Justice Arun Palli on Friday adopted an order passed by the Supreme Court in February in respect of Rajasthan schools. Multiple lawyers associated with the case confirmed the development. However, detailed order is awaited. The order was passed in a petition pending before the HC since last year on the issue of charging of fee during Covid-19 outbreak in both the states. The fee collection matter of Chandigarh schools is being adjudicated separately.

As per the apex court’s order passed on February 8, the management/school can collect fees for the academic year 2019-2020 as well as 2020-2021 from the students, equivalent to fees amount notified for the academic year 2019- 2020, in six monthly instalments commencing from March 5, 2021 and ending on August 5, 2021.

However, the apex court order does not bar collection of increased fee for the academic year 2021-2022.

The schools have been asked not to debar any student from attending either online classes or physical classes on account of non-payment of fees, arrears, including the instalments and further not to withhold the results of the examinations of any student.

The apex court had also said that where the parents have difficulty in remitting the fee, they can approach school authorities, who will consider such cases “sympathetically”.

The SC had also directed that in respect of classes 10 and 12 exams, the school managements would not withhold the name of any student on the ground of non-payment of fees. All outstanding dues towards unit cost payable to respective unaided schools by the government should be settled within one month or by March 31, the apex court had directed.

