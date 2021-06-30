Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HC directs BSNL to replace obsolete tech to improve connectivity Himachal

The division bench of justice Talok Singh Chauhan and justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia observed that the primary reason for inadequate bandwidth and broadband signal in tribal and far-flung areas of the state was erratic supply of electricity
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:50 AM IST
The court also arrayed service providers who constructed the communication towers and are maintaining them as party respondents and issued a notice to them. (Representative Image/HT )

The Himachal Pradesh high court directed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to prepare a roadmap to install the latest solar panels to power 191 communication towers situated in extremely backward areas of the state and get approval from the authorities concerned within one month.

In an order passed on Monday, the division bench of justice Talok Singh Chauhan and justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia observed that the primary reason for inadequate bandwidth and broadband signal in tribal and far-flung areas of the state was erratic supply of electricity.

The court said BNSL officials say though they have solar back-up but it us using outdated and obsolete technology.

“Therefore, in the given circumstances, we are of the considered view that old and outdated technology needs to be phased out gradually and the batteries need to be replaced by Lithium-NickleCobalt-Aluminium (NCA) Lithium-Nickle-Magnese-Cobalt (NMC), Lithium-Iron-Phosphate batteries or any other batteries with latest technology in a phased manner,” the court said.

The court said that during the previous hearing, the court had asked the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board to obtain instruction, as to why, there were frequent shut downs of the main transmission line in such areas.

HPSEBL official Sanjeev Maria said they will resolve the issue by constructing a sub-station. He said much progress could not be achieved for want of adequate work force, which now has been made available to the board with appointments of 1,800 assistant linemen and 250 junior engineers. A progress report in this regard will be submitted to the court on the next date of hearing.

The court also arrayed service providers who constructed the communication towers and are maintaining them as party respondents and issued a notice to them.

The court also said that rates for laying cables in the state were probably the highest in the country at 1,600 per metre and has granted four weeks’ time to the advocate general to apprise the court regarding this aspect.

