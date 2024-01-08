HC directs NHAI to set deadline for completion of Shimla-Kalka highway

The Himachal Pradesh high court has taken cognisance of the delay in completion of the four-laning of the Kalka-Shimla road and directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to set a deadline for the project. The court has also sought information about illegal encroachments and those removed from the area (iStock)

The HC ordered NHAI project director from Parwanoo to Dhalli to fix a deadline for the completion of pending work.

The court has sought information about illegal encroachments and those removed from the area .