HC directs NHAI to set deadline for completion of Shimla-Kalka highway
Jan 09, 2024 05:14 AM IST
The high court HC ordered NHAI project director from Parwanoo to Dhalli to fix a deadline for the completion of pending work
The Himachal Pradesh high court has taken cognisance of the delay in completion of the four-laning of the Kalka-Shimla road and directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to set a deadline for the project.
The HC ordered NHAI project director from Parwanoo to Dhalli to fix a deadline for the completion of pending work.
The court has sought information about illegal encroachments and those removed from the area .
