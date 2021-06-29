Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HC dismisses bail plea of accused in West Bengal woman’s rape at Tikri border

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Ankur Sangwan, an accused in rape of a West Bengal woman who participated in the farmers’ protest at Tikri border
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:13 PM IST
State’s additional advocate general Deepak Sabharwal told court that the accused’s custodial interrogation is required to find out the role of different persons. (iStock)

The order was passed by the bench of justice JS Puri. A detailed order is awaited.

Sangwan, who comes from Charkhi Dadri area in Haryana, had approached the HC for anticipatory bail on June 3. He is still at large and the local police have announced a reward of 25,000 for facilitating his arrest.

The West Bengal woman, who had been assaulted on April 28, had succumbed to coronavirus at a private hospital in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on April 30.

As per police, the main accused in rape of the 25-year-old woman, has admitted to sexually assaulting her twice — once on the train to New Delhi and then at the protest site.

The allegations against Sangwan are that he was among the six persons who were with her on the train from West Bengal to New Delhi, when she came to join protest. It is also alleged that he stayed in the same tent where she was sexually assaulted.

State’s additional advocate general Deepak Sabharwal told court that Sangwan’s custodial interrogation is required to find out the role of different persons. He is accused of outraging modesty of the woman and using criminal force on her, Sabharwal had told court.

Police have been able to arrest only Anil Kumar, who is allegedly the main accused.

