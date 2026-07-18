...
...
Next Story

HC dismisses PIL seeking screening of ‘Satluj’ on OTT

The PIL was taken up by the bench of acting chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor after a brief hearing in which it questioned locus of the petitioner, ordered it dismissed as withdrawn

Updated on: Jul 18, 2026 09:12 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday dismissed a Mohali resident’s petition seeking directions to the government to allow screening of the film “Satluj” on a OTT platform.

Villagers watch a special screening of the film ‘Satluj’ at a gurdwara in Tatley village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. (AP)
Villagers watch a special screening of the film ‘Satluj’ at a gurdwara in Tatley village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. (AP)

The PIL was taken up by the bench of acting chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor after a brief hearing in which it questioned locus of the petitioner, ordered it dismissed as withdrawn. A detailed order is awaited.

The petition by one Shravan Singh, who claimed to be a subscriber of the platform and admirer of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, on whose life the film is based on, claimed there is no disclosed statutory, judicial or other lawful order prohibiting the movie’s exhibition. Hence, the government be directed to allow its screening on the platform as mandated under the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India, including the right of the public to receive information and view a duly certified cinematographic work.

“Satluj”, originally titled “Ghallughara” and later “Panjab ’95”, has been at the centre of a years-long censorship battle. Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film depicts the crusade of Khalra, a bank employee-turned-human rights activist who uncovered evidence regarding the alleged illegal cremation of unidentified bodies by Punjab Police during the counter-insurgency operations of the 1980s and 1990s. Khalra himself disappeared in 1995, and several police officials were later convicted of his abduction and murder.

 
ott platformfreedom of speech
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/HC dismisses PIL seeking screening of ‘Satluj’ on OTT
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe