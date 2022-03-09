Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HC disposes of plea on pandemic situation monitoring

Published on Mar 09, 2022
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court has disposed of a suo motu plea in which it was monitoring Covid-19 situation in two states and Chandigarh.

The plea was disposed of in view of submissions from different stakeholders that Covid-19 situation has improved. The court disposed it of observing that it may be revived again, if situation arises.

During the proceedings of this case, high court in February this year had ordered that government agencies should refrain from executing eviction, demolition orders and also asked banks to not to proceed with auction proceedings in case of a default by an individual or a body.

Interim protections given in anticipatory bails and paroles etc for a limited period was also extended in view of the third wave of Covid. Now, all orders passed by the court in these proceedings, including the above mentioned ones, have been withdrawn.

The proceedings on Covid-19 outbreak monitoring were initiated in 2021 in view of the Supreme Court directions in this regard.

