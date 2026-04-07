HC fines Himachal govt ₹10 lakh for failing to upgrade judicial infrastructure

The Himachal Pradesh high court has imposed a cost of ₹10 lakh on the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government for its persistent failure to strengthen judicial infrastructure, casting doubt on its commitment to a drug-free state. A division bench led by chief justice GS Sandhawalia observed that “not even a leaf has moved” despite repeated requests from the Union ministry of law to create special courts for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases. (Representational photo)

A division bench led by chief justice GS Sandhawalia observed that “not even a leaf has moved” despite repeated requests from the Union ministry of law to create special courts for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases. The court dismissed the state’s assurances as “hollow promises,” noting that no effective steps have been taken to upgrade infrastructure that was established 20 years ago.

The court has directed the principal secretary, finance, to disclose the percentage of the state budget allocated to the judiciary for the upcoming and preceding years. The bench specifically sought clarification on whether any budgetary enhancement has occurred.

In its March 31 order, the court highlighted a disconnect between judicial requirements and government actions. While the high court proposed 34 new courts, including of district, additional district, and senior civil judges, the state government instead offered to create two civil judge courts in Bangana and Haroli, locations the court noted it had never requested.

“We fail to understand how the state is proposing to create courts at sub-divisions where no demand has been made,” the bench remarked, noting that a request for 31 other posts remains stalled despite multiple cabinet meetings.

The bench also criticised the state’s partial approval for judicial vehicles and its attempt to rationalise posts based on financial constraints.

Terming the government’s conduct as “stonewalling,” the court warned that if proactive steps are not taken by the next hearing on May 4, 2026, it will be constrained to pass “further harsh orders.”