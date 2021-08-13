HC grants anticipatory bail to Punjab ex-DGP Saini in corruption case

The high court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former Punjab Police chief Sumedh Singh Saini in a corruption case.

The high court bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan granted interim bail subject to his joining the investigation within a week and directed the Punjab Police that in the event of arrest, he be released on bail subject to him furnishing bail bonds. Saini has been directed to join the probe as and when called for and surrender his passport.

The former director general of police had moved the court on Wednesday after a Mohali trial court dismissed his plea on August 6. Supreme Court lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, along with senior advocate APS Deol, appeared for Saini and Punjab had roped in former Union minister and senior advocate P Chidambaram.

The bench observed that while dealing with the application for grant of bail or anticipatory bail, elaborate discussion on the merits of the case should be desisted. There should not be an impression to the parties concerned of the case having been pre-judged. Only prima facie case is to be considered, it said, adding that it would also not be appropriate at this stage to deal with the contentions raised by Saini of political vendetta and that he has been granted protection in all other FIRs. The prayer for anticipatory bail is to be considered on the facts of each case, it added.

The bench further observed that at this stage, the court exercises restraint for going any further into factual aspects of transactions, which have taken place between Saini and owner of a Sector 20 house in Chandigarh Surinderjit Singh Jaspal and are being questioned by Punjab Police.

It said that since petitioner is having Z-plus protection, there is no chance of his absconding. “For joining loose ends, if any, with regard to the documentary evidence or banking transactions (about the Sector 20 house deal), this court is of the opinion that custodial interrogation of the petitioner is not required,” the bench said, granting him bail and asking Punjab Police to file a status report on October 7.