HC issues notice on plea from Punjab AAP MLA’s wife against FIR under IT Act

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday sought response from the Punjab Police on a plea from wife of an AAP legislator seeking quashing of an FIR registered against her under the Information and Technology (IT) Act in Patiala.

The petitioner, Gurpreet Kaur Grewal, is the second wife of Sanaur MLA Harmit Singh Pathanmajra. Earlier, she had approached the high court seeking protection and demanding that authorities be asked to act on her complaint of cheating and marrying her without divorcing his first wife.

The FIR in question was registered on September 3 at the Jhulkan police station on allegations of sharing an objectionable video on social media sites of the AAP MLA. The MLA is forcing by hook and crook to make the petitioner to withdraw the criminal complaint as well as petition before this high court and he has used the local police of his constituency to get FIR registered, the plea claims, adding that police did not act on her complaint but registered the FIR in order to “coerce” her.

The MLA and Punjab Police have been told to respond to her allegations by September 21. The MLA has trashed the allegations of domestic violence.