HC makes Punjab, Haryana parties to PIL on Chandigarh’s traffic troubles

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has made the governments of Punjab and Haryana, parties to a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) initiated on traffic woes of the city in 2021.

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has made the governments of Punjab and Haryana, parties to a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) initiated on traffic woes of the city in 2021. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The HC bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji also ordered listing of the PIL with other such petitions on Tricity’s infrastructure such as development of a shorter route to airport, controversy surrounding construction of Tribune Flyover and listed the case for further hearing on December 21.

Earlier, the court was apprised by amicus curiae, senior advocate Amit Jhanji that a compressive mobility plan has been prepared by the RITES Limited for modes such as Metro and other public transport for the Tricity, which has been cleared by various stakeholders.

Jhanji also referred to Chandigarh Master Plan 2031, in which apprehension of large volume of inter-city traffic was raised, while stating that Chandigarh’s road network is under intense pressure due to increase in population, explosive growth in the number of private vehicles which has increased the number of personalised vehicles and the limitation of road space. It was stated that the emergence of towns around Chandigarh like Mullanpur, Kharar, Anandpur Sahib, Baddi on the west and towns of Manimajra, and Panchkula, Panchkula extension, Pinjore Kalka, Chandimandir cantonment in Haryana and the towns of Parwanoo, in the Himachal Pradesh added to approximately 1,52,650 vehicles entering or leaving Chandigarh on 24-hour basis. Recommendations have been made for creation of bypass around Chandigarh to prevent unwanted traffic so that vehicles which are destined beyond Chandigarh should be allowed to bypass the town and suitable bypasses are constructed so that extreme pressure which had been put to the detriment of city environment and the quality of life is put in place, the court recorded adding that in view of this chief secretaries of both the states are made parties to the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court also took note of UT’s affidavit that to beat the traffic woes, various bottlenecks of other roads like PR-4 and PR-5 and Raipur Kalan, Industrial area Phase-III, Chandigarh to Panchkula industrial area and the shortest route to international airport through village Jagatpura and construction of the new alternative routes needed to be explored.

Reconsider report on closed road outside Punjab CM’s house

The HC has directed to reconsider recommendation of a committee to keep a road outside Punjab chief minister’s official residence closed.

“Apparently the road towards residence of Haryana chief minister is open but the road in front of Punjab chief minister remains closed..,” the bench recorded, adding that it was closed during the time of terrorism in the 1980s and things have undergone a sea change since then. “We do not see any valid reason as such that the citizens of this town (Nayagaon) can be put to any inconveniences on account of the alleged protected persons, as the security can be beefed up accordingly of the said persons. If the same road in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

front of the Haryana chief minister’s house can function then without any valid reason why the road cannot be opened thorough and through for the benefit of the residents,” the bench added taking note of the observations of apex court that public roads cannot be closed whether by the general public, by holding demonstrations or by the administration for all times to come for reasons which apparently are not justified.

A committee constituted to look into the matter in 2022 had stated that road be kept closed due to security reasons. The court also noted that Rajendra Park is being used as helipad and has been declared as out of bound area for the city residents. “This park has been recommended for the heritage status as per the master plan 2031 and needs to be completed as per the original plan in consultation with the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee,” it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}