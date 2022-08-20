HC notice on plea challenging collection of toll at Gadpuri on Delhi-Agra highway
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), among others, on a plea challenging the collection of toll at Gadpuri in Palwal on the Delhi-Agra highway.
The high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj acted on the plea from two Palwal residents, Karan Singh Dala, a former MLA, and Rajvir, who had challenged NHAI’s decision to allow the collection of toll by the concessionaire. The response has been sought by November 30. The project is being implemented by Cube Highways Limited.
The plea says the concessionaire was to levy a toll after the completion of the entire project as a six-lane project. However, the permission was granted on May 20 by the NHAI even as some of the noteworthy features are missing. As part of the project, a road overbridge (ROB) at Ballabhgarh was to be upgraded from a four-lane to a six-lane and a six-lane flyover was to be constructed at Sohna crossing in Palwal, says the plea adding that in its place a four-lane fly-over was constructed.
It further submitted that under-passes that were to be constructed at various places were not constructed, and the service roads have also not been constructed. In view of these “discrepancies”, the concessionaire was not entitled to start a collection of the toll from the users. As per the petition, the certificate to collect the toll was granted on May 20.
The plea demanded that the May 20 decision of the NHAI be set aside and directions to respondents to discharge their obligations as per the agreement signed between different parties. It further demands that toll collection be not allowed till the completion of the project. The plea also says the toll plaza at Gadpuri be shifted to some other place.
Haryana deputy CM on stone-laying spree in Sonepat
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 16 projects worth Rs 87 crore in Sonepat. Interacting with reporters, Dushyant said Union minister Nitin Gadkari had accepted all the demands related to the road development in the state. He said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Maruti-Suzuki plant at Kharkhauda on August 28.
Mining mafia attack: Retired high court judge to probe killing of DSP in Nuh
A month after the mining mafia killed deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh in Nuh district on July 19, the Haryana government has instituted a commission of inquiry to look into the circumstances leading to the death of the DSP who was mowed down by a dumper during a raid to check illegal mining.
Ludhiana shoe trader’s employee alleges ₹12.5 lakh robbery
Unidentified persons thrashed a shoe trader's employee and robbed him of his scooter carrying ₹12.50 lakh near Karabara on Thursday late. The man was returning home after dropping his employer at his house in Kitchlu Nagar. However, expressing apprehensions regarding the story, police said the victim had changed his statement a few times. He asked to record his statement, but did not reach the police station until Friday evening.
Newly married couple attacked with sharp-edged weapons in Fatehabad
A newly married couple was allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons by six persons at Fatehabad's Bhuna on Friday, said the police. “Around 1 pm, we both were going to Bhuna from my native village. Six persons on two motorcycles led by my wife's cousins Ravi and Bajrang intercepted us on the way. They attacked us with sharp-edged weapons,” 24-year-old Mahender Singh, a resident of Sinthala village in the district added.
Vande Bharat train arrives in Ludhiana for initial trials
Working towards the goal of starting over 400 Vande Bharat trains across the country by 2025, the Northern Railways on Friday conducted a trial run of an advanced model of the aforesaid elite train between Sahnewal and New Morinda Junction railway station. Notably, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech in February this year, had announced plans to start 400 Vande Bharat trains across the country in the next three years.
